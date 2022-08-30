Selectors will make a big mistake if they don’t pick Mohammed Shami for World T20, raves Madan Lal

In the nine years since his international debut, the 31-year-old has only featured in 17 T20Is including the World Cups in 2014 and 2021. Last year, he could only manage six wickets in five games while bearing no fruit against Pakistan and New Zealand. Overall, Shami has 18 wickets in the format averaging a sub-par 31.55. Incidentally, the right-arm quick has not played a T20I since the tournament in the middle-east last year, having lost his place to up-and-coming bowlers like Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh both of whom played the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan.