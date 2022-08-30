Report | Jasprit Bumrah likely to return for either Australia or South Africa series

Today at 1:52 PM
As per a report by InsideSport, Jasprit Bumrah will return to action in the series against Australia or South Africa in September. He sustained a back injury after playing in July 2022 for the last time and is on course to make a full recovery, expected to play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup.
Jasprit Bumrah has played a key role for the Indian team in white-ball cricket over the years. However, he has not been named in the Asia Cup squad due to a back injury after the England series a few months back. This omission has also raised doubts over Bumrah’s availability for the T20 World Cup.
According to a report by InsideSport, a member of BCCI has confirmed that Bumrah should be able to return to the national team for either the Australia or South Africa series.
“He has made good progress on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the physios. Nitin (Patel) is keeping a regular tab while he is away from NCA. We are hopeful that he will be coming back in Australia or South Africa series and definitely for T20 World Cup. But it’s still too early to say,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.
Bumrah suffered a low back stress fracture and that has kept him on the sidelines. He has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, but the status of his recovery hasn’t been made clear yet. India will hope for him to be in full swing by the time their campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup gets underway.
