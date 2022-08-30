Mitchell Marsh sidelined against Zimbabwe and New Zealand with ankle issues, expected to return for India tour

Australia managed to comfortably overhaul Zimbabwe by five wickets in the first of three ODIs in Townsville, Queensland but suffered a major injury setback in the process. Ace all-rounder Mitchell Marsh complained of ankle soreness after the game and has now been confirmed by Cricket Australia to miss the remainder of the series, as well as the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting next week. Nevertheless, he did play an important role in the game, scalping the first wicket of the match and ending up with figures of 6-0-22-1 even though he lasted only three balls in the second innings.