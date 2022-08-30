India spinner Rahul Sharma announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Rahul Sharma has bid farewell to all formats of the game and is set to take part in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series. Rahul also stated in his official statement that he is very lucky to have shared the dressing room with legends of the game like Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag.

Rahul Sharma has retired from first-class and international cricket in a recent development, The leg-spinner first grabbed the limelight when he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in an IPL game in 2011. His bowling style was often compared to and he subsequently earned a spot in the Indian team. He played four ODIs for India taking six wickets while he has bagged three wickets from two T20Is. Rahul also had a decent IPL career taking 40 wickets from 44 matches. He announced his retirement through a official statement.

“Today the day has come, I Rahul Sharma hereby announce my retirement from international and first class cricket” Rahul Sharma said in a statement.

“It’s fortunate & lucky to have shared the dressing room with the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Virendra Sehwag and MS Dhoni” he added.

Rahul will now play in the Road Safety World Series under the leadership of Sachin Tendulkar. He will share the dressing room with former cricketers in the tournament. Rahul also revealed how he was offered a chance to play in the Road Safety World Series.

“I had been depressed for years after picking up multiple injuries at crucial junctures of my career. I trained and worked on my rehab at the National Cricket Academy. But chances never arrived easily. Tendulkar remembered how badly I wanted to play competitive cricket again and offered me this chance to play in the Road Safety World Series. I have decided to start my second innings with this league,” he explained.