Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both got out to forgettable shots, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has stated that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got out playing forgettable shots in the Asia Cup game against Pakistan. Gavaskar further added that there was no need to hit those shots as the required run rate wasn’t too high to attempt sixes.
India scripted a five-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener on Sunday. The team bowled first and wrapped up the opposition on 147. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya were impressive with the ball and scalped four and three wickets respectively. Rohit Sharma was looking scratchy in the game and scored 12 runs from 18 balls. Luck favoured Virat Kohli in the game and he played a knock of 35 runs from 34 balls.
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has stated that Rohit and Virat both got out on shots which were not required as required run-rate was not climbing too high.
"Today, he had a lot of luck, drop catches, a lot of inside edges, which went so close to the stumps, he had the luck. But he did capitalise on it and played some very fine shots," Gavaskar was quoted as saying to India Today.
"But one had expected that with the kind of start that he had, he should have got around 60-70. He got out immediately after Rohit got out. Both of them got out to forgettable shots. At that stage, those shots were not necessary as the asking rate wasn't 19 or 20 for them to attempt sixes at that stage.”
India lost the top three wickets during the chase inside the first half of the innings but Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya stitched a match-winning partnership. The duo guided the team to a five-wicket win. India will next play Hong Kong on Wednesday.
