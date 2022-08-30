Asia Cup 2022 | Lot of pressure on Virat Kohli, did not look confident event when set, observes Inzamam-ul-Haq

When India took on Pakistan in Dubai for the Asia Cup opener on Sunday, all eyes were on Virat Kohli who was returning after an extended rest from international cricket. The batsman had last plied his trade in England where he had accumulated just 76 runs in six innings, failing to surpass the score of 20 even once. The 33-year-old was called to the middle in the first over itself following KL Rahul's dismissal and looked uncomfortable against the swinging new ball. On the very second delivery, a rash drive saw the ball fly off the edge to the slip cordon only for the catch to be dropped.