Asia Cup 2022 | Everything about Hardik Pandya is currently unreal, states Sanjay Manjrekar

Hardik Pandya displayed a match-winning performance against Pakistan in Asia Cup making vital contributions. Hardik first scored unbeaten 33 runs with the bat and also scalped three wickets for the team. India wrapped up Pakistan on 147 and Pandya played a key role in it. India chased the target in the final over of the innings at the loss of five wickets.

"Just this calmness. Everything about him is currently unreal. His bowling returns are unreal, which is something that you get with others as well, but his ability to keep calm and get runs under pressure," Manjrekar said on the Sports 18 show Sports Over the Top.

India lost their top three wickets early and the match was in a critical situation. Hardik Pandya tagged along with Ravindra Jadeja to stitch a match-winning partnership to assure India’s victory. Hardik hit a six in the final over of the innings by Mohammad Nawaz.

"That last over was a tricky one because Hardik was in there and played the faster bowlers mostly, so there was a rhythm of hitting against the quicker bowlers and suddenly the situation was such that Pakistan had to bring in the left-arm spinner. Jadeja got out to the first ball and then he had four balls to get those runs. The pressure is immense but the kind of shots also that he played to get those winning runs under pressure is just outstanding," he explained.