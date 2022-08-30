Asia Cup 2022 | Dasun Shanaka labels Bangladesh 'easier opponent', Mehidy Hasan replies 'will meet in the field'

Dasun Shanaka took a dig at Bangladesh after his team's loss to Afghanistan, stating they'll be able to do better against the Tigers since they are easier to face. However, Mehidy Hasan refused to make a direct comment on the same stating the truth shall come out when the two face off eventually.

Sri Lanka's Asia Cup campaign got off to a humiliating start as they were bundled out for a paltry 105 by Afghanistan on a decent Dubai pitch. In response, the bowlers were pummelled by Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, as the Afghans eventually ran out winners by eight wickets with 58 balls still to spare. The majority of the damage was done by Fazalhaq Farooqi who rained chaos with the new ball and ended up with figures of 3.4-1-11.3. Naveen ul Haq and Mohammad Nabi chipped in with two scalps each as well while Rashid Khan ensured he kept the batsmen under pressure with an economy of just 3.

Speaking after the game, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka pointed out they'll be able to fare better in their next game against Bangladesh since they lack the same bowling firepower.

"Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib (al-Hasan) is a world-class bowler. But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," he was quoted saying by India Today.

However, the Tigers' Mehidy Hasan did not share the same opinion, as he chose to address the comment in a much more cryptic fashion. The all-rounder highlighted that every team has good and bad days and as far as finding out the better team between them and the Lions is concerned, the answer can only be found out when they clash in Dubai on Thursday.

"I don't want to make a comment that this team is good and this team is bad. I think good and bad are proved in the field. A good team can lose if they play badly on that specific day and similarly a bad team can win if they play a good game of cricket," he stated.

In the last five encounters between the two nations, Sri Lanka have won three to Bangladesh's two but all encounters have been tightly contested. Nevertheless, Bangladesh will first have to go through Afghanistan on Tuesday to open their campaign before going face to face against Sri Lanka which will surely decide the fate of the group.

''We will meet in the field and at that end of the day the good team will win the match and what I feel is that we have to prove it in the field because if we play well certainly everyone will know who is a good team and who is a bad team so instead of predicting before I think it is important to play well on the field,'' Hasan added.