WATCH | Virat Kohli continues to wins hearts, gives a signed India jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf

After a steady 34-ball 35 against Pakistan to help India win by five wickets on Sunday, Virat Kohli made headlines at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kohli was seen having a light chat with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf before gifting a signed India jersey to him, which was shared by the BCCI.
Indian fans enjoyed Sunday night after watching their team defeat Pakistan by five wickets in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai. The Men in Blue knocked Babar Azam and Co. for 147 in 19.5 overs and saw off the target in the final over. Hardik Pandya was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 17-ball 33, along with bowling figures of 3-26. Virat Kohli starred with the bat as well, scoring 34-ball 35 in a below-par chase.
But what happened after the match, captured by the BCCI, was a wholesome moment for the fans. Down the boundary line, Kohli was seen having a friendly chat with Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf before handing him over a signed India jersey. The BCCI captured the moment and shared the video, captioning: "The match may be over but moments like these shine bright ✨👌 A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game 👏👏." Predictably, the video went viral in no time.
Here's the video shared by the BCCI:
The match may be over but moments like these shine bright ✨👌— BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2022
A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game 👏👏#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/3qqejMKHjG
