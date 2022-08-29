WATCH | Virat Kohli continues to wins hearts, gives a signed India jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf

But what happened after the match, captured by the BCCI, was a wholesome moment for the fans. Down the boundary line, Kohli was seen having a friendly chat with Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf before handing him over a signed India jersey. The BCCI captured the moment and shared the video, captioning: "The match may be over but moments like these shine bright ✨👌 A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game 👏👏." Predictably, the video went viral in no time.