Watch | Famous 'Maro Mujhe' meme guy congratulates Virat Kohli for showing signs of return to form

Today at 4:00 PM
Virat Kohli has been going through a lean patch for a long time but he showed signs of a return to form in the Asia Cup game. He scored 35 runs from 34 balls and the famous guy who featured in ‘Maro Mujhe’ meme congratulated him for playing a crucial role in India’s five-wicket victory.
India registered a victory by five wickets over Pakistan in the Asia Cup courtesy of an all-round performance from Hardik Pandya. India opted to bowl after winning the toss and wrapped up the opposition on 147. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya picked a major share of wickets for India. India opened with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul during the chase and Rahul departed early in the innings.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Virat Kohli walked in to bat at No. 3 and all eyes were on him to overcome his rough patch with the bat. After riding on luck initially, he was looking in good touch and played a knock of 35 runs from 34 balls. He was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz in the end and many supporters praised him for his return to form.
One of the discussed points after the game was when the famous meme ‘Maro Mujhe’ guy Momin Saqib congratulated him for returning to form.
View this post on Instagram
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.