Liam Livingstone adds to England's selection conundrum with ankle injury

England stare at a difficult selection process for the upcoming landmark seven-match T20I series against Pakistan after it was revealed Liam Livingstone has suffered an ankle injury during his campaign with the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. The all-rounder confirmed on Twitter he will take no further part in this year's Hundred but the nature and extent of his injury remain to be known. The franchise has stated Livingstone would be checked up by the national team's medical contingent which would help paint a full picture of the 29-year-old's concerns.