Liam Livingstone adds to England's selection conundrum with ankle injury

Liam Livingstone has become the latest addition to England's long list of injured players, announcing he will miss the remainder of the Hundred season after hurting his ankle. The all-rounder's comeback date is yet to be known which makes him a risk for the World T20 in two months' time.
England stare at a difficult selection process for the upcoming landmark seven-match T20I series against Pakistan after it was revealed Liam Livingstone has suffered an ankle injury during his campaign with the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. The all-rounder confirmed on Twitter he will take no further part in this year's Hundred but the nature and extent of his injury remain to be known. The franchise has stated Livingstone would be checked up by the national team's medical contingent which would help paint a full picture of the 29-year-old's concerns.
"Gutted to have been ruled out of @thehundred... a tournament I have loved playing in! I'll be doing everything I can to be back out there ASAP! But for now I'll be supporting Birmingham Phoenix from the side!" Livingstone tweeted.
The explosive batter looked on song in the tournament, tallying 173 runs in six games at an average of 34.60. Last season, imperious displays from the man with 35 international caps had seen him bag the Most Valuable Player award on account of being the highest run-scorer and guiding his team to the final.
Even though the Hundred was meant to prepare the English players for the upcoming T20 season including the World Cup Down Under in October, so far it has proved counterproductive. Pacers Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan have already suffered injuries in the competition ruling them out of the remaining games, while Jason Roy missed out on the latest game complaining of back spasms. With England skipper Jos Buttler already missing the Pakistan series with a calf injury, any further fitness concerns can severely dampen England's hopes in the marquee event later in the year.
Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood continue to be on the sidelines with their respective long-term injuries.
