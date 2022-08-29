Internet reacts with fury to Harbhajan Singh laughing at Shahid Afridi's disrespectful Gautam Gambhir remark

Today at 2:24 PM
Harbhajan Singh got on the wrong side of Indian fans after he laughed during a news panel discussion when Shahid Afridi took a dig at former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. The latter two have been involved in various altercations but Singh's involvement in the issue did not go down well with some.
Tensions usually run high between India and Pakistan, no matter the field. Cricket is no different and matches between the two over the years have produced some of the most intense battles in the game's history. However, sports is known as a unifying force and players of the rival two teams are often seen shaking off their grudges once they get off the ground but that does not seem to be the case for a certain Shahid Afridi.
A long-time Pakistan captain and one of the most celebrated all-rounders the country has produced, Afridi has made it a habit to get into controversy among Indian fans with some disparaging remarks. Most recently, he appeared on a news panel discussion with Harbhajan Singh to discuss the India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup, where he was asked about his relations with his former rivals.
Afridi, who had a rather infamous showdown against Gautam Gambhir in the middle of the pitch at an ODI in Kanpur in 2007, admitted to only having sour relations with the former Indian opener while claiming 'he is the sort of character no one likes even in the Indian team.' While such a comment was expected from the 42-year-old, what has drawn the internet's attention is the manner in which Harbhajan reacted. One of India's most decorated spinners who won World Cups with Gambhir in 2007 and 2011, Singh let off a laugh which has infuriated the Indian contingent for being disrespectful towards his compatriot.
Bhaji laughed it off!
This is wrong statement by Afridi 😡@GautamGambhir always will be hero whole india .....Afridi says India team hi pasand nhi karti what nonsense🤬 don't speak anything about gauti sir🌍— AJ (@biharshain) August 28, 2022
We loved ❤️ Gautam gambhir pic.twitter.com/iugWFXPZ91
Shame
Shame on you for allowing insult of @GautamGambhir— Chatterbox (@yourowner55) August 29, 2022
Totally Unexpected!
Unexpected from Bhajji#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #HarbhajanSingh #BCCI #IndianCricket #ShahidAfridi #AsiaCup #T20WorldCup #GautamGambhir #Cricket pic.twitter.com/hFG6JZs7rH— ScoresNow (@scoresnow_in) August 29, 2022
Everyone loves GG!
@GautamGambhir WE LOVE UH LEGEND💪💪— THE SINNER 🦅 (@thesinner_002) August 29, 2022
Gambhir Show nhi krta pyaar..karke dikhata hai..He is a character jisko farak nhi pardta duniya se usay pta hai kya hai woh..shame on you @harbhajan_singh aur haan DHONI and GAUTAM are like brothers don't believe in some rumors.... pic.twitter.com/4VCaiyvyps
Politics
AAP MP Harbhajan Singh took side of Pakistani Shahid Afridi in mocking Gautam Gambhir just bcz he is a BJP MP.— S̶c̶a̶r̶ (@4racs) August 28, 2022
It's clear now that AAPiyas in their BJP-Hate will even support Pakistan against India.
He should have said something!
Afridi : Gautam Gambhir is such a person I am sure that nobody liked him in Indian team as well.— Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 28, 2022
Harbhajan Singh : Hehehehhe
Show me a more shameless person than Harbhajan Singh. There is a reason AAP nominated him to RS. He fulfills all the criteria.
GG is always on fire
This Harbhajan singh can never match his level pic.twitter.com/m09gNMW1K8— iuc🌻 (@Never_EVER_MeE) August 28, 2022
They zipped their mouth!
It’s such a shame that both @vikrantgupta73 & @harbhajan_singh instead of countering Shahid Afridi, were laughing along when he was mocking a fellow Indian @GautamGambhir. Try this with Afridi for a fellow Pakistani !! pic.twitter.com/K9J9qgehvN— Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) August 29, 2022
He should clarify.
Shame on @harbhajan_singh, he stayed silent and laughed when Afridi mocked his fellow Indian cricketer 😡😡he should apologise to all Indians right nowpic.twitter.com/gXJ2Acsqpq— Lala 🇮🇳 (@FabulasGuy) August 28, 2022
Not good
Everytime he ditched us everytime. Afridi insulted our National Player and @harbhajan_singh is laughing. pic.twitter.com/W8Z6Zf0nGT— Professor Sahab (@ProfesorSahab) August 28, 2022
