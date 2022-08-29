Asia Cup 2022 | Our game plan was to take the match as deep as possible, proclaims Babar Azam

India performed brilliantly against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and bagged a five-wicket win over the opposition. India bundled out Pakistan on a total of 147 after opting to bowl first in the game. Mohammad Rizwan was the highest run-scorer for the team with a knock of 43 runs. During the chase, India were reduced to 89/4 at one stage but Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja joined forces to help India win.

Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps to his name while Naseem Shah bowled an impressive spell in the game taking a couple of wickets. The match boiled down to the last five overs but some hitting from Hardik at the back end guided India to a win. Reflecting on the loss, Babar Azam reckoned that they wanted to take the game as deep as possible. He also praised Nawaz and Naseem for their brilliant spell.

"Our only game plan was to take the game as deep as possible. Naseem Shah bowled very well and took crucial wickets for the team. Unfortunately, we couldn't finish but I think Nawaz should be given credit for performing well in the pressure game. The shortfall remained with our partnership. The toss doesn't matter, the team's efforts matter. And my team performed very well. It was a big match for Naseem Shah but still, he did very well. It was his confidence, the way he has shown his advance," Azam said in the post-match presentation.