Asia Cup 2022 | India showed a lot of composure in tight situations against Pakistan, proclaims Sourav Ganguly

Today at 2:05 PM
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly congratulated Team India after putting a complete performance against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led side, after asking Pakistan to bat first, bowled them out for 147 in 19.5 overs and saw off the target in the final over with five wickets in hand.
India beat Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday to begin their Asia Cup campaign in style. They were on the front foot almost every time since the contest began at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and held their nerves till the end to get the job done. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Virat Kohli performed brilliantly in the mega contest as they completed their revenge after their humiliating 10-wicket defeat against their arch-rivals at the last T20 World Cup.
The Babar Azam-led side could only manage 147 after being put into bat. Mohammad Rizwan scored 43 but took 42 balls while receiving little support in the middle overs. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik shared seven wickets between them while Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan took the other three. In the process, their fast bowlers took all ten wickets for the first time in a T20I game.
In reply, Kohli's 34, Jadeja's 35, and Hardik's breezy 17-ball 33 not out helped India get past the finishing line in the final over.
Taking on Twitter, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly lauded Team India for staging an all-round show throughout the match. Ganguly particularly credited the Men in Blue for showing a lot of composure whenever they were in trouble for a while.
"Good result for india to start off..lot of composure in a tight situation ..@bcci @ImRo45," tweeted Ganguly on Monday.
