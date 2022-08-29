Asia Cup 2022 | India showed a lot of composure in tight situations against Pakistan, proclaims Sourav Ganguly

India beat Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday to begin their Asia Cup campaign in style. They were on the front foot almost every time since the contest began at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and held their nerves till the end to get the job done. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Virat Kohli performed brilliantly in the mega contest as they completed their revenge after their humiliating 10-wicket defeat against their arch-rivals at the last T20 World Cup.