Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Important knock for me since I was promoted, admits Ravindra Jadeja

After India’s 5-wicket win against Pakistan on Sunday, Ravindra Jadeja admitted that his 29-ball 35-run knock was important for him because the team management wanted him to perform after promoting him up the order. Jadeja came to bat at No. 4, ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, and he did not disappoint.

India put on an all-round show against Pakistan on Sunday in their Asia Cup 2022 opener at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They bundled out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs, thanks to a disciplined bowling performance, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-26) and Hardik Pandya (3-25) and then chased down the target in the final over.

Hardik starred with the bat as well, scoring an unbeaten 17-ball 33, with four fours and one six while Ravindra Jadeja, coming at No. 4, gave him the support Hardik required. Jadeja's mature 29-ball 35 helped India to get the job done without much trouble.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Jadeja talked about the value of his innings. The all-rounder was delighted after doing his part at the No. 4 role. Then he pointed out how important his fifth-wicket stand with Hardik was, where they managed 52 runs together.

“The knock was important for me since I was promoted up the batting order. I tried to take the attack to the spinners as much as possible, I looked to go for big shots,” Jadeja said in a video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Our partnership was very important. We talked about backing each other’s strengths and it paid off."

India will now next meet Hong Kong on September 1 at the same venue.