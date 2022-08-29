Asia Cup 2022 | Decision to back Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant was surprising, remarks Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has stated that India’s decision to select Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant in the Asia Cup game against Pakistan was shocking. Gambhir added that this is not the right time to experiment with team combinations as the T20 World Cup is only a few matches away after the tournament.

Indian team registered a five-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 but the team selection was surprising for many. Rishabh Pant has been constantly backed by team management in spite of having another wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik in the lineup. However, it was a different day and India preferred Karthik over Pant which was surprising. This move also becomes significant ahead of the T20 World Cup and so it will be interesting to know whether India goes with both of them in playing XI or either one.

Many experts voiced their opinion regarding the move and Gautam Gambhir was another name who shared his views. He criticized the move saying it is not the right time to experiment with World Cup a few weeks away.

"I won't experiment from now on because how many games do we have… this Asia Cup? And then you've got what… five more games, six more games and then the World Cup. From now on, you want a settled Playing XI. Yes, you can have your backups as well but that is the way I would have wanted. It is a bit of a surprise because Rishabh Pant has been an X-factor," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"You need a left-handed in the middle order. India have a lot of right-handers there, which is one-dimensional. And he has done reasonably well. He can be someone who can open the game for you and he can be a floater as well. A bit surprising but I hope it is not long-term. I will still back Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik. It's a massive surprise."

India will aim for a title win in the tournament and have started well with a first-match victory against Pakistan. They will now square off against Hong Kong on Wednesday.