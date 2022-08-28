WATCH | Andre Russell achieves incredible feat blasting six sixes in a row in 6IXTY tournament

Today at 3:39 PM
Andre Russell is one of the best finishers and power hitters in the shorter formats of the game and he displayed it in the brand new 6IXTY format. Russell smacked six sixes in a row and made headlines during his fantastic knock of 72 runs from 24 balls against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Amongst the emergence of new formats recently, Cricket West Indies have introduced a new format named 6IXTY. The inaugural edition of the 6IXTY tournament is being played and has witnessed some brutal hitting from batters. Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) clashed with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots where Andre Russell played a key role for TKR. He played a knock of 72 runs from 24 balls but his most impressive act was hitting six sixes in a row during the innings.
Dominic Drakes was bowling the seventh over and Andre Russell started his onslaught from the third ball of the over. He smacked the first six on the third delivery and followed it up with three more sixes on a trot. With the four sixes, he completed his fifty in 17 balls. However, there was more carnage to follow. Russell then hit two more sixes on the first two deliveries off Jon-Russ Jaggesar and pulled off an incredible act by hitting six maximums.
