WATCH | Andre Russell achieves incredible feat blasting six sixes in a row in 6IXTY tournament

Dominic Drakes was bowling the seventh over and Andre Russell started his onslaught from the third ball of the over. He smacked the first six on the third delivery and followed it up with three more sixes on a trot. With the four sixes, he completed his fifty in 17 balls. However, there was more carnage to follow. Russell then hit two more sixes on the first two deliveries off Jon-Russ Jaggesar and pulled off an incredible act by hitting six maximums.