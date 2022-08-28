James Anderson gets 950th international wicket, becomes most successful fast bowler across formats

Against South Africa on Saturday, James Anderson broke Glenn McGrath’s record for most wickets by a fast bowler on the international stage with his 950th wicket at Old Trafford. Anderson achieved the feat by dismissing Simon Harmer as England levelled the series with an innings and 85-run victory.

Veteran fast bowler James Anderson took his 950th international wicket during England's second Test against South Africa at his home ground in Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday.

Anderson’s milestone wicket of South Africa’s Simon Harmer helped him pip Australia's Glenn McGrath’s tally of 949 wickets to become the most successful fast bowler in international cricket. Then he dismissed Kagiso Rabada and returned figures of 3-30 as England levelled the three-match series with an innings and 85-run win.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Anderson, 40, is playing in his 173rd Test match and a record 100th at home. He is fourth on the all-time wicket-takers list across formats, behind Muttiah Muralidaran (1347 wickets), Shane Warne (1001) and Anil Kumble (956.

Anderson made his Test debut in 2003. He overtook McGrath’s tally of Test wickets (563) back in 2018 to become the leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers in the red-ball format. So far, he has picked up 664 wickets - the third-most in history - which include 32 five-wicket hauls.

Most International Wickets (across formats):

Muttiah Muralidaran - 1347 wickets (583 innings)

Shane Warne - 1001 wickets (464 innings)

Anil Kumble - 956 wickets (501 innings)

James Anderson - 951 Wickets (533 innings)

Glenn McGrath - 949 wickets (493 innings)