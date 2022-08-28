ENG vs SA 2022 | Bouncing back from disappointment in first Test was very pleasing, remarks Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes has remarked that recovering from the defeat in first Test with a victory by an innings and 85 runs. Stokes further praised the batters saying it was an incredible effort from them to do incredibly well and they assed the surface really well going forward into the Test.

After suffering a huge defeat in the first Test against South Africa, England have made a brilliant comeback winning the second Test by an innings and 85 runs. England triumphed in three days courtesy of their batting to level the series. The third game will be played on Thursday at Kenington Oval. Ben Stokes was pleased with the team’s performance in the second Test saying it was a brilliant comeback.

"It was an amazing team performance. The way in which way we bounced back from the disappointment at Lord's was very pleasing," Stokes stated after the game.

England were dominating the contest right from the start, They first bundled out the opposition on 151 as an experienced duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad scalped three wickets each. England then responded with a huge total of 415/9 and declared on the score. Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes were impressive with the bat scoring centuries. The team then wrapped up South Africa on 179 to continue their impressive red-ball form. Stokes revealed that the team had left behind the defeat in first Test and also praised the batting unit.

"We completely forgot about that performance," said Stokes. "The way we batted, bowled and fielded in this game was the benchmark of the standards we set," he explained.

"What we did incredibly well with the bat was assess it was a wicket that we couldn't go out in the way that we spoke about, which I think is real progress for this side."

"We managed to step up to the plate at every opportunity. I'm very, very pleased with the performance."

England would like to continue their winning momentum from the second Test into the final game while South Africa will search for an away Test series win in the third match.