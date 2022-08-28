Asia Cup 2022 | Rahul Dravid to be back before India versus Pakistan match after recovering from Covid-19

Today at 4:27 PM
India head coach Rahul Dravid has been cleared to take charge of the team for their Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, to be played in Dubai on August 28. Dravid had tested positive for COVID-19 before India's departure to the UAE for the Asia Cup and VVS Laxman was supposed to work as a stand-in.
Ahead of their huge Asia Cup clash against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday, India have received a huge boost with news that their head coach Rahul Dravid has been cleared to take charge of the team for their tournament opener in Dubai.
Dravid had tested positive for COVID-19 before India's departure to the UAE for the Asia Cup campaign and his former team-mate VVS Laxman had been handed the reins ahead of the mega contest against Pakistan.However, Dravid has recovered from the virus in time for India's tournament opener and will be in the dugout pulling the strings for the highly-anticipated match against the Babar Azam-led side.
Meanwhile, Laxman is now expected to depart Dubai and join up with India's A squad ahead of their three four-day matches against New Zealand, to be played in Bengaluru next month.
India will play against Pakistan in Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28. After that, they will take on Hong Kong at the same venue on September 1.
This may help India during their #AsiaCup2022 match against Pakistan 👀https://t.co/6RVS5hyg6y— ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2022
