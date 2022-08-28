Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts to Fakhar Zaman’s sincere walk even before Indians’ appeal

Today at 8:25 PM
It very rarely occurs in world cricket that fielders and the umpire are unaware about a batter nicking a delivery to the wicketkeeper. However, Fakhar Zaman took everyone by surprise as he decided to sincerely walk off after edging a delivery from Avesh Khan even before umpire gave his ruling.
India are up against Pakistan in the highly anticipated Asia Cup clash. India have started well bowling first taking a couple of breakthroughs inside the first powerplay. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan had started well but a bouncer from Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Azam packing. Avesh Khan picked the second wicket of the innings but Fakhar Zaman walking in a display of sportsman spirit was the highlight of this dismissal.
Avesh Khan bowled the sixth over of the innings and he bowled a shortish delivery outside off to Fakhar Zaman. Zaman tried to cut it over the backward point but missed his attempt. However, to everyone’s surprise, the batter decided to walk off as he had edged towards the wicketkeeper. Shockingly, umpires and the fielding team were unaware of the nick. They looked stunned and shock was written all over their faces. Internet users reacted to Zaman’s sincere walk in the game.
Man with honesty!
August 28, 2022
That was great from Fakhar Zaman!
#INDvsPAK— Junaid (@Junaidjunnj) August 28, 2022
true sportsmanship from fakhar zaman.
❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cuYir0QLKC
Hahaha!
meanwhile Fakhar Zaman,— Muzamil Vaid (@VaidMuzamil61) August 28, 2022
Acha chalta hu duao mei yaad rakhna
🇮🇳: 💪❤️
He's goin' heaven!
In a world full of Nawaz Sharif be Like Fakhar Zaman😇#INDvsPAK— Waseem A K Suri (@waseem_suri) August 28, 2022
That's how a true player looks like!
Fakhar Zaman hats of to you for walking before the umpire lifts his finger. Cricket is a gentleman's game after all#INDvsPAK— SiLItIS (@SiLItIS1) August 28, 2022
Definitely!
Sportsman Spirit Wins..— NaumAn Younus (@YounusNauman) August 28, 2022
Fakhar Zaman 🇵🇰#INDvsPAK #PakVsInd #AsiaCup2022 #BabarAzam𓃵
He won hearts!
Must Say Fakhar Zaman is very honest and gentleman, OUT hote hi bahar aagyaaaa & That's a good quality 👍#INDvPAK— Eliza🇮🇳 (@Elii____18) August 28, 2022
Massive respect👏
#FakharZaman Huge respect for this man. High spirit sportsmanship. #INDvPAK #IndiaAt75 #IndianCricketTeam— Yukesh🇮🇳 (@Yuketweet) August 28, 2022
Yeah! He did.
Fakhar Zaman Won the heart. Sportsman Spirit 👏— Ahtasham Riaz (@AhtashamRiaz22) August 28, 2022
Pak vs Ind 🔥#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK #PakVsInd#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/c2tQnt99Ca
It's okay anything can happen in cricket!
#BabarAzam𓃵#FakharZaman@FakharZamanLive— Sahil Khan✪(Fôllów mê Am Fóllów Bâçk)⚛ (@SaHilKhAN248) August 28, 2022
Aj need thi Veero But 💔😑 It's okay. pic.twitter.com/omwN66dFq5
