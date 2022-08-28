sport iconCricket

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts to Fakhar Zaman’s sincere walk even before Indians’ appeal

    Fakhar Zaman displayed sportsman spirit in Asia Cup match against India

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:25 PM

    It very rarely occurs in world cricket that fielders and the umpire are unaware about a batter nicking a delivery to the wicketkeeper. However, Fakhar Zaman took everyone by surprise as he decided to sincerely walk off after edging a delivery from Avesh Khan even before umpire gave his ruling.

    India are up against Pakistan in the highly anticipated Asia Cup clash. India have started well bowling first taking a couple of breakthroughs inside the first powerplay. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan had started well but a bouncer from Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Azam packing. Avesh Khan picked the second wicket of the innings but Fakhar Zaman walking in a display of sportsman spirit was the highlight of this dismissal. 

    Avesh Khan bowled the sixth over of the innings and he bowled a shortish delivery outside off to Fakhar Zaman. Zaman tried to cut it over the backward point but missed his attempt. However, to everyone’s surprise, the batter decided to walk off as he had edged towards the wicketkeeper. Shockingly, umpires and the fielding team were unaware of the nick. They looked stunned and shock was written all over their faces. Internet users reacted to Zaman’s sincere walk in the game. 

