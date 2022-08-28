Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts to Fakhar Zaman’s sincere walk even before Indians’ appeal

Avesh Khan bowled the sixth over of the innings and he bowled a shortish delivery outside off to Fakhar Zaman. Zaman tried to cut it over the backward point but missed his attempt. However, to everyone’s surprise, the batter decided to walk off as he had edged towards the wicketkeeper. Shockingly, umpires and the fielding team were unaware of the nick. They looked stunned and shock was written all over their faces. Internet users reacted to Zaman’s sincere walk in the game.