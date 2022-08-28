sport iconCricket

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts Hardik Pandya guides India to five-wicket win in their tournament opener

    Hardik Pandya played a match-winning knock against Pakistan

    ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:59 PM

    India have started on a winning note in the Asia Cup registering a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. India won courtesy of a heroic performance from Hardik Pandya as he scalped three crucial wickets with ball and scored unbeaten 33 runs from 17 balls playing a match-winning knock.

    India have continued their excellent white-ball form recently and has won their opening game against Pakistan. The team also had their revenge on the opposition who beat them in a World Cup game last year. India won the toss and opted to bowl first at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a brilliant bowling effort from the team as they continuously scalped opposition wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers while Hardik Pandya was superb with his three wickets including an important wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. India restricted Pakistan on a total of 147. 

    Chasing the target, India were losing their wickets regularly. Ravindra Jadeja was promoted up the batting order and was looking in good touch. They were on 89/4 when Hardik Pandya walked in to bat. He played a brilliant knock scoring unbeaten 33 runs from 17 balls and joined forces with Jadeja to take India to a win. It was his finishing touch in the game which assured India a win and they bagged their first two points in Asia Cup

