Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts Hardik Pandya guides India to five-wicket win in their tournament opener

Yesterday at 11:59 PM
India have started on a winning note in the Asia Cup registering a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. India won courtesy of a heroic performance from Hardik Pandya as he scalped three crucial wickets with ball and scored unbeaten 33 runs from 17 balls playing a match-winning knock.
India have continued their excellent white-ball form recently and has won their opening game against Pakistan. The team also had their revenge on the opposition who beat them in a World Cup game last year. India won the toss and opted to bowl first at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a brilliant bowling effort from the team as they continuously scalped opposition wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers while Hardik Pandya was superb with his three wickets including an important wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. India restricted Pakistan on a total of 147.
Chasing the target, India were losing their wickets regularly. Ravindra Jadeja was promoted up the batting order and was looking in good touch. They were on 89/4 when Hardik Pandya walked in to bat. He played a brilliant knock scoring unbeaten 33 runs from 17 balls and joined forces with Jadeja to take India to a win. It was his finishing touch in the game which assured India a win and they bagged their first two points in Asia Cup.
That's Big shot looks like!
August 28, 2022
DK: Take a bow!
August 28, 2022
Sheer carnage!
India won the match— Vikas Bhadauria (@vikasbha) August 28, 2022
#IndiaVsPakistan #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/HrENWPwASg
Destructive performance!
India won🔥#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/2JbvbiEhRy— ᵈʰʳᵘꪜ® ~ SKG (@Im_MysteryBoy) August 28, 2022
Man with mass!
@hardikpandya7 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5HIys1Gmvx— Afsal (@AfsalKannur7) August 28, 2022
Sheer dominance!
Take a bow @hardikpandya7 #INDvsPAK 🎉🎉— Yash Banait (@YashBanait7) August 28, 2022
That's how legends does it!
#Pandya finishes off with a SIX— Fukkard (@Fukkard) August 28, 2022
India won the match #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/BuV44yBM5l
What a prime time for #RohitSharma
#INDvsPAK | #RohitSharma𓃵— Bardi C (@shyhoonbae) August 28, 2022
India won!!!!!!!!!! 'Rohit Sharma the captain' is still unbeaten against Pakistan 🥺🫂🫶 pic.twitter.com/6NMNFkPzi6
We knew it!
Finally India Won The Match with 5 wickets💙🥳!...— MSD Kingdom™ (@MSDKingdom) August 28, 2022
Any remember @msdhoni when experts say "CALM & COMPOSED" #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/KkttQEUb10
Man to be remembered!
Hardik Pandya has won the game for India. #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK#HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/3QyNDPeLOq— Square Leg (@Cricket_Is_Here) August 28, 2022
Hahahaha! How come Wasim bhai comes up with such funny content!! xD xD
Special Win from Team India, @hardikpandya7, @BhuviOfficial, @imjadeja all superb 👏🏽 Here's video representation of Pakistan's performance through the game 😄 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/QuM4uDsaHd— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 28, 2022
Hardik for tonight nothing else!
The incredible win!! Team India and Hardik Pandya were magic tonite ❤️❤️❤️ witnessing this win was a priceless moment. Not match just emotions. We’ll played INDIA pic.twitter.com/WfgZntGQHp— Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) August 28, 2022
Massive respect for this!
The gesture of Dinesh Karthik when Hardik Pandya hit the finishing six. pic.twitter.com/4kZNndlfrf— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 28, 2022
This is why INDvPAK is so special in sport!
Fantastic Hardik Pandya.Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well.— youssef khan (@KingKing7778) August 28, 2022
Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya.
Baap baap hota hai.
WE ADMIRE MUNAWARS COMEDY
VERSATILE ARTIST MUNAWAR pic.twitter.com/JPpQhkRbRK
Makes your day!
Pictures of the match. Hardik Pandya you're superstar. pic.twitter.com/WGz3d0DQG9— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 28, 2022
#HardikPandya
Hardik Pandya. That’s the tweet.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 28, 2022
