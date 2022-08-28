Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts Hardik Pandya guides India to five-wicket win in their tournament opener

India have continued their excellent white-ball form recently and has won their opening game against Pakistan. The team also had their revenge on the opposition who beat them in a World Cup game last year. India won the toss and opted to bowl first at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a brilliant bowling effort from the team as they continuously scalped opposition wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers while Hardik Pandya was superb with his three wickets including an important wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. India restricted Pakistan on a total of 147.