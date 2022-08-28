Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts as Pakistani fans go berserk after Virat Kohli’s wicket

Pakistan's biggest wicket so far was Kohli's, who looked good -- albeit with some luck -- while staying in the middle. The former India captain smashed three fours and one six in his 33-ball 34, but in the 10th over when he tried to come down the track to loft Mohammad Nawaz over long off, he lost his wicket, caught by Iftikhar Ahmed. The Pakistani players leapt in joy after Kohli's dismissal, and all their fans who were there inside the stadium went berserk.