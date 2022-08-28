Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts as Pakistani fans go berserk after Virat Kohli’s wicket

Yesterday at 10:53 PM
Virat Kohli is might not be having his best of times but his presence in the middle still adds a lot of value without any doubt. Thus, on Sunday in Dubai, when a well-set Kohli fell to Mohammad Nawaz after scoring 35 off 34 balls, Pakistani fans, as well as their players, went mad to get rid of him.
Chasing 148, India reached 78/3 after 12.3 overs against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. By the time of writing, they have lost their top three -- Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli -- after coming to see off a below-par target. They still required 80 off 45 balls, with seven wickets in hand.
Pakistan's biggest wicket so far was Kohli's, who looked good -- albeit with some luck -- while staying in the middle. The former India captain smashed three fours and one six in his 33-ball 34, but in the 10th over when he tried to come down the track to loft Mohammad Nawaz over long off, he lost his wicket, caught by Iftikhar Ahmed. The Pakistani players leapt in joy after Kohli's dismissal, and all their fans who were there inside the stadium went berserk.
Here's how the internet reacted after Kohli's dismissal:
Crowd reaction tells you what is Virat for you!
August 28, 2022
Much needed 35!
Another 35 after the early wicket of Virat Kohli's career which will remain as an underrated knock.— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) August 28, 2022
Well played champ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O94KsVYyHe
He's not having good time #VD
After #ViratKohli𓃵 's wicket I saw #VijayDevarakonda 's face down 🥺💔 are yr wo apna keemti time nikalke aaya h pls jeeta do 🙏🏻😭#AsiaCup2022 #IndiaVsPakistan— RAJAT (@R54038700Singh) August 28, 2022
Not really!
If we lose this match ,our top order batsmen need to be blamed. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played irresponsible knocks. And of course KL Rahul being an opener ,lost his wicket cheaply for 0.— Aadvik (@thecoolguy03) August 28, 2022
Pathetic batting from Rohit & Virat. disappointing performance from our top order. pic.twitter.com/Wdm21Z88HG
Sed lifeee!
@imVkohli Wicket Today 💔🥺 #AsiaCup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/5lTERvuX2f— ABHI • LAKRA (@lkraxabhi) August 28, 2022
Didin't expect this from top order! 💔
Time to sacrifice GOAT for the good of Team India #ViratKohli𓃵#INDvsPAK#INDvPAK#IndiaVsPakistan#PAKvIND#Asiacup2022— त्रिनेत्र (@misrashutosh) August 28, 2022
Team India #AsiaCup#RohitSharma𓃵#100thT20ForKingKohli #Bhuvi
Pant
KL Rahul
Babar
Jay Shah
Arshdeep
Wicket pic.twitter.com/Mfb2gLLvJX
Can't blame King for this!
Kl didn't perform— Priya 🌸❄ (@priya_jajoo) August 28, 2022
Rohit played a slow innings
Pressure was on Virat Kohli after early wicket
But just blame Kohli #INDvPAK
Lol! So true.
Indians mood after #ViratKohli𓃵 wicket 😑😐#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/S3bl6Tc0Vx— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) August 28, 2022
Big fish in Pakistan's net!
Virat Kohli out— Zamin TV 📺 (@sabirgbllxll) August 28, 2022
3rd wicket gone
Pak vs India T20 2022 #INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #AsiaCup2022 #Kohli pic.twitter.com/QRMYFgNXAh
You can't count your lifetime!
The price of @imVkohli wicket is cheap #IndiaVsPakistan #AsiaCup2022— madhusudan rathi (@tipumadhusudan) August 28, 2022
