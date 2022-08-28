sport iconCricket

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK | Internet reacts as Pakistani fans go berserk after Virat Kohli’s wicket

    Virat Kohli looked set in India's Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

    (Twitter)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:53 PM

    Virat Kohli is might not be having his best of times but his presence in the middle still adds a lot of value without any doubt. Thus, on Sunday in Dubai, when a well-set Kohli fell to Mohammad Nawaz after scoring 35 off 34 balls, Pakistani fans, as well as their players, went mad to get rid of him.

    Chasing 148, India reached 78/3 after 12.3 overs against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. By the time of writing, they have lost their top three -- Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli -- after coming to see off a below-par target. They still required 80 off 45 balls, with seven wickets in hand.

    Pakistan's biggest wicket so far was Kohli's, who looked good -- albeit with some luck -- while staying in the middle. The former India captain smashed three fours and one six in his 33-ball 34, but in the 10th over when he tried to come down the track to loft Mohammad Nawaz over long off, he lost his wicket, caught by Iftikhar Ahmed. The Pakistani players leapt in joy after Kohli's dismissal, and all their fans who were there inside the stadium went berserk.

    Here's how the internet reacted after Kohli's dismissal:

    Crowd reaction tells you what is Virat for you!

    Much needed 35!

    He's not having good time #VD

    Not really!

    Sed lifeee!

    Didin't expect this from top order! 💔

    Can't blame King for this!

    Lol! So true.

    Big fish in Pakistan's net!

    You can't count your lifetime!

