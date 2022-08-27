sport iconCricket

    More Options

    WATCH | Virat Kohli’s switch hit in a practice session ahead of Asia Cup sends everyone into splits

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli was in good touch during practice session ahead of Asia Cup

    BCCI

    WATCH | Virat Kohli’s switch hit in a practice session ahead of Asia Cup sends everyone into splits

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:13 PM

    Great cricketers always script some amusing moments for spectators with their actions and Virat Kohli is no exception to fact. Kohli was involved in one such moment during the practice session ahead of Asia Cup as he was seen playing a switch hit making his teammates and viewers smile.

    The Indian team is all set ahead of their clash against Pakistan on Sunday. The team has arrived in UAE for the tournament and are in preparation for their opening match against Pakistan. They will be hopeful for Virat Kohli’s return to form and was seen in good touch in the practice session. He was seen playing some glorious drives but his switch hit was the one most adored by fans on social media. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Kohli was seen playing switch hit against Yuzvendra Chahal as he bowled a delivery around off-stump on a good length. He changed his stance and middled the stroke to square off the wicket. His shots sent everyone into splits and it brought a smile to Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja’s faces. The clip got viral on social media and internet users praised Kohli for his innovative shot.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down