WATCH | Virat Kohli’s switch hit in a practice session ahead of Asia Cup sends everyone into splits

Today at 12:13 PM
Great cricketers always script some amusing moments for spectators with their actions and Virat Kohli is no exception to fact. Kohli was involved in one such moment during the practice session ahead of Asia Cup as he was seen playing a switch hit making his teammates and viewers smile.
The Indian team is all set ahead of their clash against Pakistan on Sunday. The team has arrived in UAE for the tournament and are in preparation for their opening match against Pakistan. They will be hopeful for Virat Kohli’s return to form and was seen in good touch in the practice session. He was seen playing some glorious drives but his switch hit was the one most adored by fans on social media.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Kohli was seen playing switch hit against Yuzvendra Chahal as he bowled a delivery around off-stump on a good length. He changed his stance and middled the stroke to square off the wicket. His shots sent everyone into splits and it brought a smile to Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja’s faces. The clip got viral on social media and internet users praised Kohli for his innovative shot.
Reverse sweep from Kohli making everyone smile😀🏏 @imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/A40m4a2vDS— iᴍ_Aʀʏᴀɴ18 (@crickohli18) August 26, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.