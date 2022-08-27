WATCH | ‘Eternal’ James Anderson makes a mockery of Dean Elgar’s defence at Old Trafford

Today at 5:44 PM
In cricket, usually, players' forms begin to dip when they go on the wrong side of the 30s but it has not been the case for James Anderson. Anderson, 40-year-young, produced a stunning delivery on Saturday during England's Test versus South Africa at Old Trafford to clean up Dean Elgar in style.
After a humiliating defeat in the first Test, England roared back in the second match at Old Trafford against South Africa. At the time of writing, the Dean Elgar-led side were left reeling at 88/3 in the second innings, still trailing by 176 runs to make England bat again. Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen were on the crease, scoring 20 and 14 respectively.
On Saturday, fans, as well as English players, leapt in joy when James Anderson produced a peach of a delivery to dismiss Elgar for 11. It happened during the 13th over of South Africa's innings when Anderson bowled a back-of-a-length delivery nipping away. Elgar tried to stay on the line and as a result of missing out on the length, the ball went on to rattle the off stump.
Anderson seemed delighted after England's wicket and so are the others.
Here's the Elgar's wicket, shared by England Cricket:
