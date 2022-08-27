Want to make my team win at any cost even if I am gasping the breath when I walk off the field, proclaims Virat Kohli

Today at 12:33 PM
Virat Kohli is known for his never-say-die attitude on the field and his recent video shared by the BCCI has shown the world that his principles remain intact even when he is failing to live up to the expectations. Kohli will be back in national colours in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting tomorrow.
Virat Kohli will be in focus again in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, to be played in Dubai on August 28. The 33-year-old is not having his best of times since IPL 2022 and will be keen to regain his good form back in the mega contest. This will be a key tournament for Kohli himself as there are many, including the likes of Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and the others waiting on the wings for an assured place in the next T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.
In a recent video shared by the BCCI, Kohli talked about his ups and downs during his cricketing career so far. The former India captain explained how he pushes himself in the past to set a standard which helps him to get additional energy on the field.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
“That's who I have always been and people ask me a lot, 'how do you do this or how do you carry on with so much intensity? I just tell them I love playing the game, the fact that I have so much to contribute on every ball and I would give every inch of my energy on the field," Kohli said in the video shared by the BCCI.
“For me, it never felt abnormal. A lot of people on the outside watch me and even within the team they ask me 'how do you keep up with it?'. I just say one simple thing, that I just want to make my team win at any cost, even if it means that I am gasping the breath when I walk off the field, then that's it."
Up close and personal with @imVkohli!— BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2022
Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward! 👍
Full interview coming up on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz 🎥
Watch this space for more ⌛️ #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/fzZS2XH1r1
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.