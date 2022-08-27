Want to make my team win at any cost even if I am gasping the breath when I walk off the field, proclaims Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be in focus again in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, to be played in Dubai on August 28. The 33-year-old is not having his best of times since IPL 2022 and will be keen to regain his good form back in the mega contest. This will be a key tournament for Kohli himself as there are many, including the likes of Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and the others waiting on the wings for an assured place in the next T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.