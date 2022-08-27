Asia Cup 2022 | Will make the guys hungry and determined for the tournament, remarks Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott is quite confident about his team’s strength ahead of their Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka, to be played on August 27. Trott, an ex-England player, has also highlighted the UAE’s familiarity with many Afghanistani players which will help them do even better.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will get underway with Afghanistan going up against Sri Lanka in Dubai on August 27. Both teams will be keen to get them going with a positive result, as Bangladesh -- their other group member -- will be aiming the same as well to strenghten their chances in the Super Four.

Ahead of the curtain raiser, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott had an interaction with Cricbuzz where he talked about his team's preparations. The former England cricketer proclaimed his team is ready to face the challenges and they will be keen to advance to the next stage.

"Pretty confident going into it (Asia Cup). Obviously starting the competition is pretty exciting, there's a little bit of the unknown but I think we played some good cricket in Ireland, and we will make the guys hungry and determined for the Asia Cup," Trott was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I think they [players] know the facilities here and they know the conditions. So yeah [we're] confident, but you know a lot of people have played here and lot of teams have played here and all teams are aware of the facilities and the condition of the field and the pitches. So we can have our work cut out."

Further, Trott talked about their skipper Mohammad Nabi saying his all-round ability and leadership skills will be the key for their success.

"He is very good, he understands and reads the game really well. So that is definitely one of his best leadership qualities amongst other things," Trott added.