Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli will not be affected by what people are saying on outside, opines KL Rahul

India vice-captain KL Rahul has stated that Virat Kohli will not be affected by outside noise while commenting on his ongoing lean patch. Rahul also added that Kohli hasn’t been out of touch and will be hungry to score runs and win some matches for the country with his skill and temperament.

India are all set to start their campaign in Asia Cup on 28 August with a fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan. However, the form of Virat Kohli seems to be a worrisome factor for the team. Kohli hasn’t been able to score an international hundred and also he had a disappointing white-ball series in England recently. Asia Cup will be the last chance for Kohli to get back in the groove before T20 World Cup.

Several experts and former cricketers have commented on Kohli’s form but the team seems least bothered by them. India vice-captain KL Rahul has revealed that the team doesn’t give much importance to comments.

“We don't really give much importance to comments. Everyone has their own opinion but it doesn't really affect a player, especially a world-class player like Virat will not be affected by what people are saying on the outside,” Rahul said in a press conference on Friday.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Kohli has often taken breaks this year and he was also on rest in the series against Zimbabwe. The team management will back him to get back in form in Asia Cup as they will need their middle order to get in the form before the showpiece event in October-November. An injury forced KL Rahul to stay away from the game since the end of IPL 2022. He has opined that Kohli hasn’t been out of touch.

"He has had a little break and he is working on his game. I was at home watching him on television when I was injured and I didn't feel like he looked out of form or out of touch. He was batting really well. He has obviously not been able to match up to the standards he himself has set and I am sure he is hungry to come out and win matches for the country,” he explained.

“If a player is in that mindset I am sure good things will happen. We all eagerly want Virat to get back to the Virat Kohli form. We all want to get some game time. Obviously, our main aim is the World Cup.”