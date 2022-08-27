Asia Cup 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah’s absence would not hurt India much, opines Dilip Vengsarkar

India’s bowling department has been hailed by many in the last couple of years as they have done incredibly well in all formats. In many of these games, Jasprit Bumrah has spearheaded the pace battery but India will be without his services in the Asia Cup starting on Saturday. A back injury has ruled him out of the tournament. India will take on Pakistan in their opening game and the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan would aim to bundle out the opposition. Hardik Pandya also comes up with an extra bowling option and so the team will have four pace bowlers in their line-up.