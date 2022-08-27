Asia Cup 2022 | India vs Pakistan is just another match, remarks Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has stated that there is nothing special in the game between India and Pakistan and it is just a normal match between the two sides. He also stated that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul are all experienced players and they knew how to handle pressure.

All eyes are currently on the upcoming Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan on August 28. Rohit Sharma’s side will square off against Babar Azam’s men in the second game of the tournament in UAE. Key players like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will return to the Indian team as Kohli was rested for the recent Zimbabwe series. Rahul has returned from injury for the series and will vice-captain the side.

“India vs Pakistan match is just another match. For those who play regularly or when I used to play, I didn't take Pakistan as any special match. In knockout matches, there is extra pressure. But nothing like that. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul all are experienced players. They know how to handle the pressure. It's not a big matter for them,” Ganguly told India Today.

Both sides will miss key players Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi for the game. Shaheen Afridi had troubled India’s top order in a T20 World Cup game played last year and so they might have an advantage on their side. Commenting on the unavailability of players from both sides, Ganguly stated that it will not matter much.

“I don't think one player can make a difference or not. It's teamwork. We also don't have Jasprit Bumrah,” he commented.