Asia Cup 2022 | Hardik Pandya’s prowess against pace and spin is there for everyone to see, states Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar has heaped praise on Hardik Pandya saying the latter’s hitting ability against both pace and spin will be in focus in India’s Asia Cup opener versus Pakistan on August 28. Manjrekar has further added Pandya 'is batting like a dream' and he expects him to continue his superb form.

Ever since IPL 2022 began, Hardik Pandya has re-emerged as the player whom everyone has been looking upon more often than not. Hardik led Gujarat Titans to help them win the prestigious title in their debut season and contributed immensely with both bat and ball to make that happen. He has been carrying his form in the national colours as well, chipping in with handy contributions whenever required.

Former Indian player turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Hardik for his reemergence after recovering from a long-term injury. In fact, Manjrekar believes Hardik will dominate in India’s Asia Cup opener versus Pakistan, especially against Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan. Manjrekar highlighted Pandya’s all-round hitting ability which is key to his success.

"Hardik Pandya has a pretty good record against Pakistan. If you remember the 2019 World Cup as well, he was the one who got runs in that match against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya, at the moment, is batting like a dream," Manjrekar told Sports 18.

"His (Pandya's) prowess against pace and spin is there for everyone to see. Shadab Khan is a pretty competitive bowler. He is not the traditional wrist-spinner that you get; he doesn't turn the ball massively but has the guiles that you need in T20 cricket."

Hardik, along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and the others, will be charged up to take revenge against Pakistan in the Asia Cup after their embarrassing 10-wicket defeat at the last T20 World Cup in the UAE.