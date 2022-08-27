Asia Cup 2022 | Don’t want him to play a long innings against us, states Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan has revealed that Pakistan doesn’t want Virat Kohli to play a long inning against them in their opening fixture of the Asia Cup 2022. Shadab also came up with a cheeky comment saying he personally wants Kohli to get back in form against any other opposition except Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will take on each other in a blockbuster Asia Cup game on Sunday. Both teams would like to start their campaign in the tournament with a win. The return of Virat Kohli to the Indian team is one of the talking points of the game considering his current form. Kohli has been out of touch for a long time and has scored only one 50+ score in 22 T20 innings since the start of IPL 2022. Also, in the recent England series, his performance was dismal.

Many former cricketers have said that Kohli doesn’t instill fear in bowlers anymore and has lost his aura. Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has opined that the former cricketers doesn’t play anymore and that’s why they think Kohli is not as intimidating with his batting as he was before.

“They (the former cricketers) don't play anymore, that's why they think that he doesn't instill fear. He is a legend of the game, he has performed quite a lot. Whenever he comes, you are a bit scared because he is a big player. We don't want him to play a long innings against us,” Shadab said in a press conference ahead of the India-Pakistan clash.

Kohli hasn’t scored an international century for three years and the long wait has no end at the moment. Shadab revealed that he personally wants Kohli to score a century but not against Pakistan.

“I pray that he returns to how he was. He is performing good even now, but the standards that he has set. They make it feel as if he is out of form. I personally wish that he scores a century; not against us, but against some team else in this tournament,” Shadab said before breaking into laughter.