WATCH | Virat Kohli wins over the internet with display of warmth towards fan from Pakistan

Despite all the accolades that Virat Kohli has achieved throughout his career, he has not let stardom affect him especially when it comes to his fans. The Indian cricketer is known for being humble and grounded when interacting with people off the field even though he is said to carry an arrogant persona while playing. An instance of this warm side of his occurred on Wednesday at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai where the Men in Blue are currently huddled to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.