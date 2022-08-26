WATCH | Virat Kohli wins over the internet with display of warmth towards fan from Pakistan

Today at 11:43 AM
Virat Kohli's affection for his fans was on display yet again on Wednesday after he took the time following a training session to get a photograph clicked with a very keen fan belonging to Lahore. The batsman is currently in Dubai preparing for the Asia Cup which gets underway on Saturday.
Despite all the accolades that Virat Kohli has achieved throughout his career, he has not let stardom affect him especially when it comes to his fans. The Indian cricketer is known for being humble and grounded when interacting with people off the field even though he is said to carry an arrogant persona while playing. An instance of this warm side of his occurred on Wednesday at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai where the Men in Blue are currently huddled to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.
After the day's session was over, Kohli was seen walking back to the team bus as a fan tried to follow him. However, the supporter was abruptly stopped by the security officers, even as he screamed his adoration for Virat Kohli letting him know he had travelled all the way from Lahore to meet the Indian talisman. Soon enough, the batsman was found waiting for the fan at the barricades as the two got photographs clicked before heading their separate ways.
The fan, who identified himself as Mohammad Jibran, claimed he belonged to Babar Azam's hometown of Lahore and Kohli was the only cricketer he was a fan of. The interaction between the two went viral on the internet, pushing Virat Kohli's name to the headlines once again as he gets set to take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
