    WATCH | Shaheen Afridi gets flooded with well wishes from Indian players ahead of Asia Cup

    Shaheen Afridi and Virat Kohli were seen exchanging a few warm words a day ahead of the Asia Cup's commencement

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:00 AM

    Shaheen Afridi's injury ruled him out of the Asia Cup but the pacer has still travelled with the squad to the UAE, where he was subjected to much love and well-wishes from a plethora of Indian stars. Several other interactions between teams highlighted the respect they share ahead of the tournament.

    Gone are the days in cricket when rival players would be at odds with each other and make for intense showings regardless of place. The modern game is centred around respect and mutual admiration, regardless of country. Some encounters between players and members of the coaching staff in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup's opening fixture were the perfect example of the great relationships the teams in the continent share, with Shaheen Afridi being the protagonist of most of these meetings.

    The ace Pakistani pacer was ruled out of the tournament owing to a knee injury. however, he will present with the team on the sidelines in the United Arab Emirates. In a video released by Pakistan cricket, Afridi was shown wearing a leg brace when  Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant all approached him one after the other to ask about the injury and convey well wishes. There were a lot of embraces and handshakes, with a particularly hilarious conversation between Afridi and Pant had the former revealing he wants to imitate the keeper's six-hitting antics, only for Pant to shoot back by asking the fast-bowler to keep putting in efforts.

    Later, the video also showcased a few moments shared between Pakistani and Sri Lankan players. An excited Shahadab Khan was seen discussing his bat with skipper Dasun Shanaka as the two were all smiles before heading their separate ways.

