WATCH | Shaheen Afridi gets flooded with well wishes from Indian players ahead of Asia Cup

The ace Pakistani pacer was ruled out of the tournament owing to a knee injury. however, he will present with the team on the sidelines in the United Arab Emirates. In a video released by Pakistan cricket, Afridi was shown wearing a leg brace when Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant all approached him one after the other to ask about the injury and convey well wishes. There were a lot of embraces and handshakes, with a particularly hilarious conversation between Afridi and Pant had the former revealing he wants to imitate the keeper's six-hitting antics, only for Pant to shoot back by asking the fast-bowler to keep putting in efforts.