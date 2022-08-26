sport iconCricket

    Rishabh Pant will be back in action in India's upcoming Asia Cup campaign.

    (BCCI)

    WATCH | Rishabh Pant brings out a helicopter shot in an action-packed net session ahead of Asia Cup 2022

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:50 PM

    Rishabh Pant has publicly admitted on numerous occasions that he has idolized MS Dhoni while growing up as a cricketer. Pant, ahead of the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, was seen replicating his idol’s signature Helicopter shot at the nets on a video shared by the BCCI on social media.

    India's much-anticipated encounter against the arch-rivals Pakistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium on August 28. The Men in Blue will be keen to get a victory, especially after their hammering 10-wicket defeat at the last T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be almost full-strength as their two key fast bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel – are set to miss out on the tournament due to injuries.

    One of India's primary weapons will be Rishabh Pant, who had a superb tour in England last month. In a recent video shared by the BCCI, Pant was seen smashing the ball everywhere in the nets. Similar to Pant, Ravindra Jadeja was seen doing the same as well as they were practising in a six-hitting session.

    But what takes the most of the attention in that 41-second-long video was a helicopter shot hit by Pant. In fact, Pant was seen holding his pose for a couple of seconds after pulling off that shot which became popular after it first came off the bat from MS Dhoni.

    Here's the video shared by the BCCI:

