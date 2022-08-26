WATCH | Rishabh Pant brings out a helicopter shot in an action-packed net session ahead of Asia Cup 2022

India's much-anticipated encounter against the arch-rivals Pakistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium on August 28. The Men in Blue will be keen to get a victory, especially after their hammering 10-wicket defeat at the last T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be almost full-strength as their two key fast bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel – are set to miss out on the tournament due to injuries.