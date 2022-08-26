Tired of hearing I'm old, I'm 35 not 75, raves Sheldon Jackson

Today at 1:24 PM
A frustrated Sheldon Jackson has hit out at selectors for ignoring him on account of his age, stating his performance should be the key factor in making such decisions. The batter was not picked in the recently announced India A squad while also being excluded from the upcoming Duleep Trophy.
Sheldon Jackson has encountered further frustration in what has been a cricketing career jam-packed with misfortune. The veteran batter from Saurashtra was left out of India's A squad for the upcoming visit by New Zealand A for three four-day games in Karnataka. When expected to instead ply his trade for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy beginning September 8, the 35-year-old was once again left disappointed after the selectors failed to include him in the 16-member contingent.
Jackson had a short but brilliant Ranji Trophy campaign last time around, hammering 313 runs in just three games while stroking four half-centuries. This took his first-class tally over the last three seasons to over 2,000 runs, making him one of the leading run-getters in the Indian domestic circuit. Across his career, Jackson has time and again shown such streaks of brilliance and has an astounding red-ball average of 50.39 with a haul of 5,947 runs. However, he is yet to be capped for the national side even though he has played for the A team in the past.
"I have a right to believe and dream that if I have performed for 3 continuous seasons, I may get picked on the basis of my performances and not age. Tired of hearing that I'm a good player and performer but I'm old. I'm 35 not 75," he tweeted on Wednesday following the squad announcements by BCCI and the zonal selection panel.
It is worth noting that the right-hand batsman did fail to make amends for the latest opportunity afforded to him by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Making his tournament debut in the 2022 edition, Jackson registered scores of 3*, 0, 7, 8 and 5, albeit the domestic star has never been a white-ball specialist.
