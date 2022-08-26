Tired of hearing I'm old, I'm 35 not 75, raves Sheldon Jackson

Jackson had a short but brilliant Ranji Trophy campaign last time around, hammering 313 runs in just three games while stroking four half-centuries. This took his first-class tally over the last three seasons to over 2,000 runs, making him one of the leading run-getters in the Indian domestic circuit. Across his career, Jackson has time and again shown such streaks of brilliance and has an astounding red-ball average of 50.39 with a haul of 5,947 runs. However, he is yet to be capped for the national side even though he has played for the A team in the past.