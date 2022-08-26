Legends League Cricket | Adani Group acquires franchise, name it Gujarat Giants

Today at 5:05 PM
Adani Group has named Gujarat Giants as their newly acquired franchise in Legends League Cricket, to be played from September 17 to October 8 with the curtain raiser to be played in Kolkata. This will be Adani Group’s second franchise as they have already bought a team in the UAE T20 league.
"For those of us who have lived through different eras of cricket, nothing stirs our passions like watching our favourites back in action. These are giants of the game and there is no doubt that the spiritual home of Legends League Cricket is in India, in our fantastic cricket stadiums in front of our fantastic crowds. and we call our team of Legends as Gujarat Giants," Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises said in a statement.
Further, Pranav expressed his excitement to participate in the cash-rich league, especially because of the chance to get engaged with some of the renowned global icons worldwide.
"Make no mistake, this is competitive cricket at the highest level between teams that are playing to win. Adani Sportsline is privileged to have the opportunity to own and manage one of the four teams in the Legends League. We are especially privileged because this inaugural season in this format is dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the 75th year of India's independence. I cannot wait to see some of the greatest cricketers in the game's history doing what they do best," he added.
Legends League Cricket will begin from Eden Gardens at Kolkata and then will be played in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals are likely to take place in Dehradun. The tournament is scheduled to get underway on September 17 and will run till October 8. Meanwhile, the curtain raiser will be played in Kolkata on September 16, an exhibition match commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a celebration of the 75th year of India's independence.
In that contest, Sourav Ganguly, former captain of India and current BCCI president, will captain the India Maharajas against the World Giants, a team captained by former England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan.
Many famous names, such as Jacques Kallis, Jonty Rhodes, Dale Steyn, and Herschelle Gibbs, Parthiv Patel, and S Sreesanth will be playing the upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket.
