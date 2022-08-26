ENG vs SA 2022 | James Anderson becomes first Test player with 100 home caps

Today at 11:09 AM
James Anderson keeps plucking away at international records even at the age of 40, becoming the first player to play 100 Tests on home soil when he took the field against South Africa on Thursday. The pacer ended up with three wickets in a dominant display, edging closer to Shane Warne's tally.
While most pacers fall off their peaks in their early 30 and are long gone from the game by the time they approach 40, James Andeson keeps defying all bars to obtain unprecedented records. Having recently turned 40, the most successful fast bowler in the game's history achieved another feather in his hat on Thursday in the second Test versus South Africa at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground by becoming the first player to play 100 Tests in their home country. This is Anderson's 174th Test overall, placing him second on the overall list as well as 26 matches behind Sachin Tendulkar.
Anderson had made his debut in 2003 in a Test match at Lord's against Zimbabwe. He has since gone on to take 661 wickets with the red-ball thus surpassing Anil Kumble for third in the all-time wicket-takers list and is now just 37 wickets shy of Shane Warne's haul of 708 scalps. Previously, Anderson had taken over the record for most home Test appearances when he played India at The Oval in September last year. He overtook Tendulkar who had played 94 Test matches at home, even though he had a much longer career of 23 years. The duo are closely trailed by Ricky Ponting with 92 Tests and Anderson's partner-in-crime Stuart Broad with 91, who is likely to end up second on the list at the very least when he hands up his boots.
A highly experienced veteran, Anderson thrived on the occasion playing at his home city of Manchester, picking up three wickets to bundle out South Africa for a paltry 151. He troubled the Proteas batsmen to no end in swinging conditions, with his first success coming from the end named after the man himself. At stumps on day one, England found themselves at 111/3 with Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow on the crease, having already combined for 68 runs for the fourth wicket.
