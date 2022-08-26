ENG vs SA 2022 | James Anderson becomes first Test player with 100 home caps

Anderson had made his debut in 2003 in a Test match at Lord's against Zimbabwe. He has since gone on to take 661 wickets with the red-ball thus surpassing Anil Kumble for third in the all-time wicket-takers list and is now just 37 wickets shy of Shane Warne's haul of 708 scalps. Previously, Anderson had taken over the record for most home Test appearances when he played India at The Oval in September last year. He overtook Tendulkar who had played 94 Test matches at home, even though he had a much longer career of 23 years. The duo are closely trailed by Ricky Ponting with 92 Tests and Anderson's partner-in-crime Stuart Broad with 91, who is likely to end up second on the list at the very least when he hands up his boots.