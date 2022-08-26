Duleep Trophy 2022 | Manoj Tiwary handed East Zone reins, Mandeep Singh to lead North Zone

The Duleep Trophy is returning to the domestic calendar after a season's break and will kickstart the Indian season this time around. The comeback has also seen the tournament resort to a zonal setup, ditching the approach of having three colour-coded all-India teams. The onus thus now lies with chief selectors from states to pick the squads for their respective zones, taking over the duty from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In the latest developments, both East Zone and North Zone announced their contingents for the tournament, which gets underway on September 8 in Tamil Nadu and concludes on September 25.