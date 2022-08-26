Asia Cup 2022 | Prefer one wicket-keeper in my lineup and he would be Rishabh Pant, not Dinesh Karthik, proclaims Saba Karim

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is set to begin on August 27, and India will play their first game in the tournament a day after, against Pakistan in Dubai. There have been plenty of conversations buzzing here and there regarding how India’s playing X willI look like as everyone is aware of the fact that Rahul Dravid and co. will possibly use same template in the next T20 World Cup as well, scheduled to be played in Australia from October 16 onwards.