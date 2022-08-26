Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan suffer another setback as Mohammad Wasim complains of back pain

Today at 2:18 PM
Pakistan might lose their second pace bowler to injury in quick succession after Mohammad Wasim had to undergo scans due to back ache following a training session in Dubai. They have already lost Shaheen Afridi to a knee injury and will be hoping for Wasim to recover before Sunday's opening clash.
The Pakistan cricket team, currently huddled in the United Arab Emirates to play the upcoming Asia Cup, have suffered another setback in the run-up to the prestigious tournament. Young pacer Mohammad Wasim pulled up with back pain after his third training session at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai following the side's arrival on Tuesday and had to be taken for precautionary MRI scans.
The 21-year-old was pretty much a certainty to play in their opening clash against India on Sunday, especially after Shaheen Afridi had to be ruled out with a knee ligament rupture. However, following the latest developments, it would be interesting to see whether the Men in Green risk the right-arm fast given there is a World T20 scheduled to be played in under two months' time. Mohammad Hasnain has already been called up to the squad to replace Afridi and now looks in prime position to slot into the starting XI.
Wasim made his debut for the national side last year and has since gone on to represent them in11 T20Is and 8 ODIs. He recently impressed in Pakistan's latest outing in the Netherlands, scalping six wickets in three ODIs including a four-wicket haul in the final fixture.
