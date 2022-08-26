Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan suffer another setback as Mohammad Wasim complains of back pain

The 21-year-old was pretty much a certainty to play in their opening clash against India on Sunday, especially after Shaheen Afridi had to be ruled out with a knee ligament rupture. However, following the latest developments, it would be interesting to see whether the Men in Green risk the right-arm fast given there is a World T20 scheduled to be played in under two months' time. Mohammad Hasnain has already been called up to the squad to replace Afridi and now looks in prime position to slot into the starting XI.