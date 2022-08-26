Asia Cup 2022 | India and Pakistan players are like brothers outside the field, reckons Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has revealed the camaraderie India and Pakistan players share despite being arch-rivals, stating the competitiveness is limited to the cricket field only. He dismissed the existence of any animosity between cricketers from the two countries, revealing they often spent time together.

As the world gears up for an exciting clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on August 28, the hype surrounding the rivalry is peaking at magnanimous levels. This is the first time in a long while India will be on the backfoot mentally when facing their arch-rivals, having lost to them emphatically by 10 wickets at the ICC World T20 2021 in the same country. Nevertheless, they will be taking confidence from the fact that Shaheen Afridi won't be taking the field owing to injury while the Men in Blue will be bolstered by the returns of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

In the run-up to the match, however, videos have surfaced of players from the two teams exchanging laughs on the training grounds and showing a sense of camaraderie. Speaking on the topic, former opener Virender Sehwag has revealed the two countries' cricketers share amicable relations off the field even though things do get intense during closely-fought matches.

"What I feel is that when India and Pakistan are on the ground, it's a difficult game. Everybody gives their best. If somebody is from India, the person plays to win the game for his team. If somebody is playing for Pakistan, the same thing happens. When we finish the match and return to the hotel, we spend time together. There is lot of love between us," he said in a video uploaded by Star Sports on YouTube as quoted by NDTV.

The veteran is well experienced in the subject, having been a part of 42 encounters against the neighbouring country across formats in his international career.

"Some people say that there is tension between India and Pakistan, or that there is fight between Indian and Pakistan players, but I would like to say that nothing of that sort happens. You see the competition only on the field. Outside it we are friends, we behave as if one is the elder brother and the other the younger brother," he added.