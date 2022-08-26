Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 | S Sreesanth named Bangla Tigers mentor, Shakib Al Hasan to lead

Bangla Tigers have announced that former India fast bowler S Sreesanth will be working as their mentor in the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League scheduled for November 2022. The Tigers have also signed Shakib Al Hasan as their icon player, making him the captain of the side.

This will be Sreesanth’s first coaching stint after he announced his retirement from domestic cricket in March this year.

Along with Shakib, West Indies’ Evin Lewis, New Zealand's Colin Munro, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir and Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana are a few notable additions to the side.

The Tigers’ owner Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury expressed delight upon getting Shakib in the mix this time.

"It is befitting that Shakib plays for the Bangla Tigers. He is a fantastic ambassador for Bangladesh cricket. From day one we have been keen to include him in the squad but due to the busy schedule of the national team, we were unable to secure him till this season,” Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury said in a statement.

“He is a dynamic, experienced, dedicated, passionate and motivated player as well as an inspirational captain, who will no doubt lead the squad from the front."

The Tigers, led by Faf du Plessis, finished third last season, winning six of their ten games in the group stage.