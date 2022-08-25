Priyank Panchal to lead new-look India A squad against New Zealand

Kuldeep Yadav was the only national team veteran to be included in the list which mostly contains a younger set of players looking to pave their path to the senior side. This includes the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik and Ruturaj Gaikwad all of whom made their international debuts in the last two years and hold 23 caps between them. As for the talents that impressed in the latest Indian Premier League season, Rajat Patidar and Tilak Verma have earned their place in the squad as well.