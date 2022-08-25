Priyank Panchal to lead new-look India A squad against New Zealand

Today at 11:54 AM
The India A squad will have a new captain in the form of Priyank Panchal when New Zealand visits the country next month for three first-class games. The batsman will be joined by the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav in a battle to prove their mettle.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced a 16-member squad for the three-match first-class series in Karnataka beginning in September, naming Priyank Panchal skipper of the side. The visit by New Zealand will be India A's only set of fixtures in the ongoing season as per current announcements and will feature the two sides tussle in four-day games before taking on each other in three one-dayers.
Kuldeep Yadav was the only national team veteran to be included in the list which mostly contains a younger set of players looking to pave their path to the senior side. This includes the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik and Ruturaj Gaikwad all of whom made their international debuts in the last two years and hold 23 caps between them. As for the talents that impressed in the latest Indian Premier League season, Rajat Patidar and Tilak Verma have earned their place in the squad as well.
Reserve Test wicket-keeper KS Bharat also received a nod from the selectors, while India-A regular Abhimanyu Easwaran will be expected to serve as the team's pillar at the top of the order.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
The first match starting on the September 1 will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The contingent will then travel to Hubli to play at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium before returning to the state capital for the final encounter.
India A squad for four-day matches: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.