Duleep Trophy 2022 | Ajinkya Rahane, Karan Sharma confirmed skippers of West and Central Zone

The Duleep Trophy is set to return in its full glory from September 8 in Tamil Nadu, with the final scheduled to take place on September 25. The first-class tournament had to be scrapped last season owing to COVID-19 restrictions but has now been given the honour to kickstart India's domestic calendar for the new season. For the last four editions, the event took place between just three sides assigned the name of India Blue, India Red and India Green. However, the old format will be restored this year which saw the West, East, North, South and Central Zones battle it out for the trophy, albeit with the addition of a sixth team, North East Zone.