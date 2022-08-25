Asia Cup 2022 | Whoever wins India-Pakistan clash will go on and win the tournament, believes Shane Watson

The Asia Cup is set for a blockbuster start this week, with the big clash between India and Pakistan set to get things underway in Group A at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28. The two teams can potentially meet thrice through the course of the event, should they manage to qualify first for the Super Fours and then for the grand finale. With the ICC World T20 later in the year also confirmed to feature a match between the two arch-rivals, all eyes will be on Sunday's encounter considering it will set the tone for things to come.