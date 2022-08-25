Asia Cup 2022 | VVS Laxman continues as interim head coach, replaces COVID-stricken Rahul Dravid

VVS Laxman is all set to extend his tenure as India's interim head coach in the absence of Rahul Dravid, following the Board of Control for Cricket in India's confirmation of the same a day after reports of Rahul Dravid testing positive for COVID-19 came to light. The former batter was initially expected to just be at the helm of affairs for the tour of Zimbabwe but will now travel with the Men in Blue for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates to oversee India's campaign.