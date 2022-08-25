Asia Cup 2022 | VVS Laxman continues as interim head coach, replaces COVID-stricken Rahul Dravid

Today at 11:52 AM
VVS Laxman will get another go at the role of head coach for the Indian team in the upcoming Asia Cup after Rahul Dravid was confirmed to have encountered COVID-19. Laxman was appointed to the post on an interim basis on the recent tour of Zimbabwe as well, where he delivered a series victory.
VVS Laxman is all set to extend his tenure as India's interim head coach in the absence of Rahul Dravid, following the Board of Control for Cricket in India's confirmation of the same a day after reports of Rahul Dravid testing positive for COVID-19 came to light. The former batter was initially expected to just be at the helm of affairs for the tour of Zimbabwe but will now travel with the Men in Blue for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates to oversee India's campaign.
Ordinarily the chief of the National Cricket Academy, Laxman tasted success on his first ever assignment in the role, leading KL Rahul and co. to a whitewash of the hosts in the three-match ODI series. Incidentally, the 47-year-old had inherited his present full-time position from Dravid himself who was appointed India's head coach upon Ravi Shastri's departure last year. During his time as NCA chief, Dravid had been sent on tours with the senior team as well on occasions which bodes well for Laxman's future in the coaching industry.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"Mr. VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE. Mr. Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team's preparation in the absence of Mr. Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for Covid-19 before the team's departure to the UAE. Mr. Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," the BCCI said in a release on Wednesday.
Dravid will be eager to reunite with India at the earliest, given the multi-national event will serve as great preparation for the ICC World T20 in October. However, he is more or less confirmed to sit out the all-important clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, given India play them in just two days' time at the Dubai International Stadium.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.