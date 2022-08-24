T20 World Cup 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya need to be watched very closely, opines Ravi Shastri

India have been batting with an attacking approach recently and are getting good results in white-ball cricket. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will return to the squad and so they will need to bat in the same template as well. While Kohli has been going through the worst phase of his career, KL Rahul will be playing after a while in Asia Cup. It will be interesting to see how these two players adjust to the team’s template but Shastri thinks that they will be able to play in an attacking style.