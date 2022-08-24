South African stars make big gains in latest player rankings

The headline has been Kagiso Rabada, who produced a sensational display of pace bowling upon his return from injury to claim five wickets in the first innings of the opening Test at Lord's against England and end up as the man of the match with seven scalps in total. The 27-year-old pacer has now moved two spots to third, dislodging Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi to joint fourth. Australian skipper Pat Cummins remains in firm control of the top spot, while ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is now only six points clear of Rabada in second.