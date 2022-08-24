Schedule for next five years is looking scary, remarks David Warner

The rise in popularity of cricket’s shortest formats has seen a number of new tournaments emerging across the globe. Most of the cricketing boards are trying to encash on the popularity of the game and that has witnessed a rise in the number of games played. The packed cricketing schedule is taking a toll on cricketers and some of them are opting out to take a break due to mental fatigue. Also, some of the cricketers are opting out of a particular format to prolong their careers.