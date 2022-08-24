Schedule for next five years is looking scary, remarks David Warner

Today at 11:34 AM
David Warner has stated that the hectic cricketing schedule for the next five years is looking scary and it is going to be difficult to play 80-90 matches a year. Warner also added that he is glad for being at back end of his international career as the cricketing schedule is getting jam packed.
The rise in popularity of cricket’s shortest formats has seen a number of new tournaments emerging across the globe. Most of the cricketing boards are trying to encash on the popularity of the game and that has witnessed a rise in the number of games played. The packed cricketing schedule is taking a toll on cricketers and some of them are opting out to take a break due to mental fatigue. Also, some of the cricketers are opting out of a particular format to prolong their careers.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Ben Stokes recently retired from ODIs while Trent Boult opted out of the central contract to focus on league cricket. Sharing his views, David Warner has stated that the cricket calendar for the next five years looks scary.
"The schedule looking for the next five years is scary. I am glad that I am at the back end because it's very-very difficult. I am obviously with the family; a lot of guys have young families as well. That's going to be difficult... It's very difficult at this level to try and compete (in) 80-90 games a year... That's a lot of cricket," Warner said to the media after signing with Sydney Thunders.
Warner has inked a two-year deal with Sydney Thunders and will play for them according to his availability.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.